Two different leagues move fall sports to the spring

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wasaren League announced today that it was postponing all Fall 2020 sports to the Fall II season in 2021.

Wasaren League statement regarding fall sports: pic.twitter.com/ffUpKA1hP6 — Hoosick Falls CSD (@HoosickFallsCSD) September 14, 2020

The Fall II season is tentatively scheduled from March 1st to May 8th per NYSPHSAA. High-risk sports including football, volleyball, and competitive cheer were already moved to the spring, this means low and moderate risk sports like soccer, field hockey, cross country, golf, tennis and swimming and diving will join them.

The Wasaren League is made up of Berlin, Cambridge, Greenwich High School, Hoosic Valley, Hoosick Falls, Mechanicville, Saratoga Central Catholic, Stillwater, Tamarac, and Waterford-Halfmoon.

The Western Athletic Conference is moving forward with low-risk sports in the fall but they are planning to play soccer in the Spring during the Fall Season II period.

Hopefully we can play in the spring. pic.twitter.com/GG1HRYj9OS — OESJBVS (@OESJBVS) September 14, 2020

The WAC is made up of Berne-Knox-Westerlo, Canajoharie, Duanesburg, Fonda-Fultonville, Fort Plain, Galway, Mayfield, Mekeel, Middleburgh, Northville, Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons, Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville and Schoharie.

