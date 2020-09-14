Two different leagues move fall sports to the spring

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wasaren League announced today that it was postponing all Fall 2020 sports to the Fall II season in 2021.

The Fall II season is tentatively scheduled from March 1st to May 8th per NYSPHSAA. High-risk sports including football, volleyball, and competitive cheer were already moved to the spring, this means low and moderate risk sports like soccer, field hockey, cross country, golf, tennis and swimming and diving will join them.

The Wasaren League is made up of Berlin, Cambridge, Greenwich High School, Hoosic Valley, Hoosick Falls, Mechanicville, Saratoga Central Catholic, Stillwater, Tamarac, and Waterford-Halfmoon.

The Western Athletic Conference is moving forward with low-risk sports in the fall but they are planning to play soccer in the Spring during the Fall Season II period.

The WAC is made up of Berne-Knox-Westerlo, Canajoharie, Duanesburg, Fonda-Fultonville, Fort Plain, Galway, Mayfield, Mekeel, Middleburgh, Northville, Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons, Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville and Schoharie.

More Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga