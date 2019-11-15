Warrior fights through knee injury to help Stillwater football

Luc Lescault’s season could have been over after week three. That’s when he tore his meniscus, MCL, and dislocated his knee cap. Season-ending surgery was an option, but the Stillwater senior went another rout.

“Just knowing it’s my senior year and how far we’re going, I’m just trying to push through it,” Lescault said.

His toughness motivates his teammates. He and quarterback James Galarneau have been playing football together since the modified level.

“Knowing he’s gritting this out for us and for the community,” Galarneu noted, “he’s a tough kid, and I’ve got nothing but respect for him.”

Head Coach Ian Godfrey calls Lescault the toughest player on the team. He’s limited at practice, but he hasn’t missed a game despite playing through pain.

“It’s a mental game,” Lescault explained. “Just don’t think about it.”

Offensively, the Warriors are led by Galarneau and running back Mason Seymour, but Lescault is a dangerous third option. He’s scored five touchdowns this season, and has 303 total yards of offense. Galarneau calls him a “tremendous x-factor”.

Lescault helped Stillwater win its first Section 2 championship. He’ll take the field Friday night as the Warriors begin their first-ever state title run. Win or lose, battling alongside his brothers drives him to push through the pain.

“It is worth it. Playing with my best friends, it’s worth it.”

Stillwater will play Governeur in the regional final at 7 p.m. at Mohonasen High School.

Lescault will undergo knee surgery in January.