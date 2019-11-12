Warrensburg football will lean on experience

The Warrensburg football team will get a chance to avenge last year’s regional final loss. The back-to-back Section 2 Class D champion fell to Moriah 34-16 in the 2018 tournament. The two teams will square off again on Friday night, and Warrensburg Head Coach Mike Perrone hopes the experience gained last season will help.

Mike Perrone said, “We know what they bring. We’re just excited to get in there, dive into the film, break down some of their film, and get after it. But hopefully that experience of being here last year will prepare us for it. We know it’s gonna be a game just like it was today. An old-fashioned slug fest, an old school football game, and we’re excited for the challenge.”

The regional final kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at Beekmantown High School.