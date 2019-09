ALBANY, N.Y. (News10) - The direct deposit third party that did business with MyPayrollHR for 11 years filed a federal lawsuit alleging CEO Michael Mann stole $26 million from the company.

Mann was arrested earlier this week by the FBI, charged with bank fraud. Cachet Financial Services handled MyPayrollHR's direct deposit payments to thousands of clients across the country until the Clifton Park based company suddenly closed its doors at the beginning of the month.