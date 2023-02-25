CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Class CC schools advanced to the semifinal round of the section playoffs tonight. No. 6 Voorheesville downed Granville 77-47, and Chatham won a low-scoring battle against Maple Hill.

The Blackbirds and the Horde were trading buckets early in the first quarter. Caleb Nelson knocked down a corner three to give them a brief lead, but Voorheesville was ready to answer. Leading the way was Carson Carrow, who finished the game with 31 points.

Then, in the second quarter, the offense didn’t take their foot off the gas as Nick Romanksy netted a triple to put Voorheesville up 24-19. Later in the quarter, Carrow took some contact while going for a layup and got it to fall with a free throw attempt that followed. The Blackbirds dominated in the second half and won 77-47.

With their ticket punched to the semifinals, they await the winner between two-seeded Chatham and No. 7 Maple Hill. It was a low-scoring first half, but the Wildcats found a spark in the second quarter. Brady Cole flushed a corner three to give Maple Hill an 11-6 lead. Later he tight-roped the baseline for a layup that gave the Wildcats a one-point lead.

However, Chatham’s offense went on a run in the fourth quarter. Jacob Baccaro got an assist from Tate Van Alstyne and sent up a floater to give the Panthers a five-point lead. Later in the quarter, Matt Thorsen stole an inbound pass and turned it into points.

The Blackbirds and the Panthers will face each other in the Class CC semifinals on Monday, February 27, at 5 PM.