CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local high school student is using the sport he loves to help those suffering from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Shenendehowa volleyball player Eric Lerner organized a volleyball tournament Friday called Support, Stand and Serve.

One hundred fifty players signed up in advance. They were also expecting walk-ons at the Impact Athletic Center. While the atmosphere was upbeat, Lerner has seen the impact of the war in his family.

“This idea came about because my dad and my grandparents were born and raised in Ukraine, and watching TV and seeing where he grew up and went to school and seeing how terrible it was just shocked me, and I wanted to do what I could to help,” he said.

Lerner said he’s honored by the support from the community. All proceeds will be donated to UNICEF to use in aid to Ukraine.