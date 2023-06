CORTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem’s season came to an end in the Class B state semifinal against Section Five’s Victor 18-5. The Blue Devils offense went on a big run after the Eagles tied the game at one in the early parts of the first half and led 10-1 at halftime.

The main catalyst for Victor’s success was Devin Livingston, who scored seven goals on the day. Bethlehem found some offense in the second half, scoring four goals, but the Blue Devils punched right back, scoring eight.