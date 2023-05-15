TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats (2-1) engaged in a pitchers duel with the Trois-Rivières Aigles (1-2) on a Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, but ultimately fell 7-3 after a sixth-run eighth.

The ValleyCats struck first for the third straight night. Jakob Goldfarb led off the second inning with a walk against Nick Garcia. Carson McCusker then lined an RBI double to give Tri-City an early 1-0 lead.

The Aigles clawed back in the fourth. Sadler Goodwin began the frame with a single off Rafi Vazquez. Juan Kelly smoked a ball that ricocheted off the leg of Vazquez for a hit. Steve Brown reached on a fielder’s choice which moved Goodwin to third. Rodrigo Orozco lifted a sac fly to left to tie the game, 1-1.

The ValleyCats retook the lead in the sixth. Josh Broughton lined a one-out double to right, and Aaron Altherr followed suit two batters later with a two-bagger of his own.

Vazquez, in his Frontier League debut, went seven innings, yielding one run on five hits, walking one, and striking out three. It was just the second time in his professional career that he threw seven innings. Vazquez previously tossed seven frames on August 11, 2022 for the Westside Woolly Mammoths, who were playing against the Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers in the United Shore Professional Baseball League.

Trois-Rivières showcased its patience in the eighth. Alex McKenney walked Ethan Hunt to open the inning. Goodwin and Kelly both singled to load the bases. McKenney uncorked a wild pitch to knot the game at 2-2. Brown was intentionally walked, and McKenney was taken out after an RBI walk was given up to Orozco. Nolan Machibroda picked up a single off Brendan Bell to reload the bases. Bell issued a wild pitch, scoring Goodwin. Afterward, Brock Ephan brought in a run on a sac fly before Victor Cerny reached on an error from shortstop Cito Culver, bringing in Machibroda to pull the Aigles ahead, 7-2

The ValleyCats displayed some life in the ninth. McCusker laced a single up the middle against Jesen Therrien for his third consecutive multi-hit game, and he went to third after two wild pitches. Zach Biermann walked, and Jaxon Hallmark plated McCusker with an RBI fielder’s choice to make it a 7-3 game. Therrien induced a flyout from Culver to seal the Aigles victory.

Garcia (1-0) earned the win. He tossed seven innings, giving up one run on four hits, walking two, and striking out eight.

McKenney (0-1) received the loss. He was tagged with five runs on two hits, walking three, and striking out one.

Tri-City has the day off tomorrow before traveling on the road to play the Sussex County Miners for a three-game set beginning on Tuesday, May 16 at 7:05 p.m.