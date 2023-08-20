TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats (50-33) were unable to maintain their 3-0 lead, and ultimately fell 8-3 to the Sussex County Miners (46-36) on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The 17 hits the ‘Cats allowed matched a season-high that last occurred on August 12 against the New Jersey Jackals.

Tri-City opened the scoring for the second straight game. Tyler Thornton issued a walk to Cito Culver. Juan Kelly replaced Culver at first base after reaching on a fielder’s choice. Aaron Altherr walked, and Jakob Goldfarb singled to load the bases. Oscar Campos lifted a sac fly to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.

Sussex County got on the board in the third. Edwin Mateo had a bunt single. Oraj Anu singled Mateo to third. Juan Santana lifted a sac fly to tie the game, 1-1.

Tri-City retook the lead in the third. Kelly and Goldfarb ripped back-to-back doubles. Campos grounded out to third, and Goldfarb moved up 90 feet. Pavin Parks picked up an RBI single to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 3-1.

The Miners took their first lead of the game in the fifth. Mateo singled and stole second. Willie Escala had an RBI single, and Mateo scored. Escala swiped second, and Santana hit a two-run homer to put Sussex County ahead, 4-3.

The Miners added a run in the seventh. Escala singled off Tyler Jeans, and advanced to second on an error from Lamar Briggs. Blake Workman threw the ball away on a pickoff attempt, and Escala moved to third. Workman issued a walk to Gavin Stupienski, and Jason Agresti had an RBI single to make it a 5-3 affair.

Sussex County collected a pair of insurance runs in the eighth. Jawaun Harris had a bunt single in the eighth. Mateo had his fourth hit of the game, and Harris went to third. Mateo stole second, and Escala delivered a two-run single to provide the Miners with a 7-3 advantage.

Agresti launched a solo homer in the ninth off Tanner Propst to make it an 8-3 contest.

Thornton (6-2) earned the win. He threw six innings, giving up three runs on five hits, walking three, and striking out one.

Vargas (8-5) received the loss. He pitched five frames, allowing four runs on nine hits, walking none, and striking out three.

Tri-City concludes its series against Sussex County with the rubber game tomorrow, Sunday, August 20. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.