TROY, NY (NEWS10) – The Tri-City ValleyCats (43-24) had their third comeback victory in the last four games, and won their eighth straight game after defeating the Empire State Greys (12-54) 8-4 on Tuesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City got on the board in the third. Michael Barker issued a walk to Cito Culver. Jakob Goldfarb singled before Oscar Campos launched a three-run homer. His third long ball of the season gave the ValleyCats a 3-0 lead.

Empire State stormed back in the fifth. Luis Atiles, JR DiSarcina, and Jordan Scott singled off Elijah Gill to load the bases. Gill nearly worked his way out of the jam after striking out Zach Whalin and inducing a 5-2 putout from Quentin Holmes. The southpaw was ahead 2-2 on Jaylen Smith, but barely missed the strike zone on back-to-back pitches, and ended up walking in a run. Afterward, Manny Garcia ripped a three-run triple off Tyler Jeans to pull the Greys ahead, 4-3. He tried to go for the inside-the-park grand slam, but was cut down at the plate 6-5-2.

Gill received a no-decision. He tossed 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on five hits, walking three, and striking out three.

Tri-City struck back with a four-run sixth. Campos walked and Ian Walters was hit by a pitch. Lamar Briggs singled, and Campos scored on an error from Garcia. Tanner Smith had an RBI fielder’s choice off Zach Gettys. Smith then went to second on a wild pitch. Pavin Parks had an RBI infield single. Culver moved Parks to second with a single, and Goldfarb plated a run with a single to provide the ValleyCats with a 7-4 advantage.

Tri-City picked up an insurance run in the seventh. Campos greeted Clarke Davenport with a single. Smith doubled in a run to put the ValleyCats on top, 8-4.

Jeans (1-0) earned his first professional win. He hurled two or more scoreless frames for the third consecutive outing to begin his tenure with the ‘Cats. Jeans went 2.1 innings, yielding no runs on a hit, walking none, and striking out four. Blake Workman entered after Jeans, and sealed the win with two shutout frames.

Barker (3-9) received the loss. He pitched five frames, giving up six runs on five hits, walking five, and striking out five.

Tri City goes for the series win against Empire State tomorrow, Wednesday, August 2 at “The Joe”. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.