ValleyCats roll out Copa de la Diversión Nights this 2020 season!

TROY, NY – The Tri-City ValleyCats have partnered with MiLB on a season long promotion embracing the culture and values that resonate closely with the Capital Region’s Hispanic and Latino Community. The ValleyCats will take the field at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium as Los Puentes de Tri-City (The Bridges) and sport their new identity on Saturday, June 27th, Tuesday, July 21st, and Friday, August 21st. The new identity includes a uniquely branded logo and soon to be released uniform to fit the vibrant Latino culture.

Los Puentes de Tri-City pays homage to the defining geographical feature of the Capital Region, the Hudson River, with the many bridges that span the river linking our communities both literally and figuratively. As a global game, baseball serves the same purpose, connecting people from across the world.

On Saturday, June 27th the ValleyCats are set to host the Copa Kickoff game vs. the Brooklyn Cyclones, an affiliate of the New York Mets, with a first pitch at 7pm. The Brooklyn Cyclones are slated to take part in the MiLB Copa de la Diversión for the second year as the Brooklyn Jefes (Bosses). Following the game will be the first Saturday fireworks show of the summer.

On Tuesday, July 21st the ValleyCats take on the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, with a first pitch at 7pm. This night will also bring the continuation of the Capital Region Baseball Heritage Series bobblehead collection, presented by Snapple, with a well-known Latino player to be honored with his own bobble.

On Friday, August 21st the ValleyCats close out the Copa de la Diversión celebration with a final game against the Hudson Valley Renegades, the affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, first pitch at 7pm. The Hudson Valley Renegades join the ‘Cats in the Copa de la Diversión celebration by rebranding for the night as the Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson (Masked Phenoms).

Since launching Es Divertido Ser Un Fan in 2017, Minor League Baseball has continued to reinforce its position as a leader in creativity, innovation and community engagement with its intentional and authentic strategy to engage its U.S. Hispanic fans. The 2020 campaign adds 22 new teams and identities to MiLB’s “communidades” of Copa de la Diversión, each rolling out a series of Copa themed games this summer.

The ValleyCats would like to thank Capital District Latinos (CDL) for their assistance and insight throughout the transformation to Los Puentes de Tri-City, a culturally-relevant Hispanic persona representing an extension of the team’s and community’s identity.