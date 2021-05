TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In just a few weeks, the Tri-City ValleyCats will have their home opener against the New Jersey Jackals. With the day getting closer, the team is prepping the stadium for fans.

In preparation, the ValleyCats announced that there will be a capacity cap of at least 33%. Additionally, there will be some sections for just vaccinated fans and some sections where fans will be socially distanced. The stadium will also have health screenings upon entry.