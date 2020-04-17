ValleyCats promotion benefits frontline workers

TROY, N.Y. — Individual ValleyCats tickets went on sale Thursday morning, and the team gave fans incentive to act quickly. For each ticket purchased that day, the organization would donate one to frontline healthcare workers, hospital staff, first responders, and their families this season.

“It’s difficult for us to contribute in a real direct way and make a tangible difference,” said ValleyCats General Manager Matt Callahan, who sees the organization as a positive and proactive member of the Capital Region community. “So we were trying to think of some ways we could at least support the people on the front line, making a difference, sacrificing, being away from their families and putting themselves in harms way on a daily basis. We thought this was a small way we could make that impact.”

It’s one of the promotions the team is rolling out to give back to those working to combat the coronavirus. In addition, the ValleyCats are donating 20 percent of any merchandise purchase through the month of April toward a pool of money they’ll use to buy meals for local hospitals. They’re also running a gift card program, where the buyer will receive a 20 percent additional value on their gift cards purchased, and then matching that amount in a donation.

Callahan said he’s optimistic there will be baseball in 2020, but if the season is canceled, fans can exchange their tickets for 2021 vouchers.