TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Joseph L. Bruno Stadium was packed to the brim Tuesday night – standing room only as the Tri-City ValleyCats opened up a new series with the Empire State Greys. But the ‘Cats had a difficult time generating offense, while the Greys used the long ball to jump out to an early lead and eventually win game one 7-2.

Empire State started the scoring with four runs in the third inning. Zach Whalin singled, and John Mead doubled off Rafi Vazquez. Eric Jenkins had an RBI groundout before Jaylen Smith hit a two-run homer. Josh Sears followed suit two batters later with a solo shot to give the Greys a 4-0 lead.

Tri-City pushed across a run in the fourth. Michael Barker issued a walk to Jaxon Hallmark. Robbie Merced ripped an RBI double to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Empire State tacked on an insurance run in the seventh. Jenkins singled off Brendan Bell. Quentin Holmes drove in Jenkins with a triple to pull the Greys ahead, 5-1.

The ValleyCats picked up back-to-back doubles from Pavin Parks and Aaron Altherr in the eighth off Nathan Holt to make it a 5-2 affair.

Empire State blew the game open in the ninth. Smith doubled off Aaron Ernst. The Greys loaded the bases after Holmes and Sears walked. Manny Garcia cashed in on a two-run double to provide Empire State with a 7-2 advantage.

Barker (3-4) earned the win. He pitched five frames, yielding one run on four hits, walking two, and striking out five.

Vazquez (3-3) received the loss. He tossed six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, walking one, and striking out six.

Tri-City (27-19) continues its three-game series at “The Joe” against Empire State (10-35) Wednesday, July 5. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.