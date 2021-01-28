ValleyCats name Pete Incaviglia manager

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats announced today that they have reached an agreement with Pete Incaviglia to become the team’s Field Manager for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Incaviglia brings over 35 years of experience in professional baseball, including a twelve-year, playing career in Major League Baseball.

Incaviglia most recently served as the Field Manager for the Sugar Land Skeeters formerly of the Atlantic League.

In a press release ValleyCats President Rick Murphy said,

“We’re excited to welcome Pete Incaviglia to the ValleyCats organization. Pete’s depth of experience as a player and manager will position the ValleyCats for success on the field while his passion for the game will be evident to our fans, Pete understands the importance of creating an exciting and memorable experience for our fans.”

Along with his on-field responsibilities Incaviglia will also be responsible for player procurement and building the team’s roster. The league schedule is set to be released in the near future with the season starting in late May.

The ValleyCats who joined the Frontier League will play a 96 game schedule which will include 48 home games at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.