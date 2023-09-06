NEW YORK, NY (NEWS10) — The ValleyCats’ lawsuit against both the Houston Astros and Major League Baseball will move forward. Judge Barry R. Ostranger of the New York State Supreme Court ruled today that the case will head to trial.

The ValleyCats are seeking at least $15 million in damages after they lost their affiliation with the Astros when Major League Baseball dropped from 160 minor league partners to 120 in the summer of 2019. The Astros and Major League Baseball sought to dismiss the case entirely. The court denied that motion based on, “triable issues of fact.” The Norwich Sea Unicorns are moving forward with a similar case against MLB and the Detroit Tigers.

A trial date has been set for November 13th. You can find the court’s ruling below: