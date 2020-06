TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Valleycats may not be playing baseball at Joe Bruno Stadium but that doesn’t mean the place is empty.

The organization is allowing fans to rent the field for groups of 10 or 20 people. The staff is sanitizing the equipment and dugout areas in between uses.

On what was to be Opening Day for the New York-Penn League, there IS baseball on the field today! 😻⚾



If you're interested in renting the field, there are times available! Choose from a basic rental for 10 or an upgrade for 20!



Info here: https://t.co/sEjpiSnCzb pic.twitter.com/vFU4qbENI5 — Tri-City ValleyCats (@ValleyCats) June 18, 2020

Today would have been opening day for the team.