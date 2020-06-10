ValleyCats GM hoping for clarity “soon”

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ValleyCats season is scheduled to begin June 18, but the team’s general manager Matt Callahan said it’s “close to a certainty” the season will at least be delayed. He’s expecting to find out the fate of the 2020 season at the same time Major League Baseball announces its schedule, and as of Tuesday evening, negotiations were ongoing between players and owners.

“I can tell you what we’re all hoping for is clarity one way or another,” Callahan said. “I think that’s the hardest thing right now is everybody’s planning for if we do have a season, but also planning for if we don’t have a season, and you can only walk the balance beam for so long before you have to go one way or another.”

He says best case scenario would be to play a condensed season in front of a limited capacity crowd at Joe Bruno Stadium.