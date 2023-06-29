TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Carson McCusker’s final at-bat of Tuesday’s 16-9, shootout win over the Schaumburg Boomers, he fittingly hit his second home run of the game. Little did he know…that’d be his final at-bat as a Tri-City ValleyCat.

The 25-year-old outfielder had his contract purchased by the Minnesota Twins Wednesday afternoon, bringing an end to a successful three seasons in the capital region.

This year was shaping up to be McCusker’s best yet. He was leading the Frontier League in batting average, hitting .433. He was also tops in the league in runs batted in with 51, and second in home runs with 17.

As gaudy as those numbers are, and as deserving of an opportunity with an MLB organization as he’s been, the news still caught McCusker off-guard.

“I heard probably an hour (after) being at the field today,” said McCusker. “Pete (Incaviglia) came in and announced it. Honestly, I was shocked. I didn’t talk to the guy who signed me at all. And I honestly still can’t believe it, but I’m really excited.”

McCusker shares a collegiate alma mater with Incaviglia, Oklahoma St. University, and joined Tri-City in 2021 shortly after his senior season.

In 145 games with the ValleyCats, he batted .326, while racking up 36 home runs and 120 RBI. It’s a bitter-sweet goodbye to the organization that gave him his start in professional baseball.

“I can’t thank them enough – the front office, the coaches, my teammates,” said McCusker. “It’s been a lot of ups and downs throughout my career here, but I’m very thankful to have the last two-and-a-half years under my belt.”

No announcement was made about where in the Twins’ organization McCusker will start, but wherever he lands first, he’s ready to bring the same determination and grit that made him a fan-favorite in Tri-City.

“From what I hear, it’s a great organization,” said McCusker. “So, I’m really excited to be up with those guys, and just play some ball. Job’s not finished. I still got a lot of hard work to do, and try to move my way up through that organization.”

And the ValleyCats struggled in their first game without McCusker, but not as a result of losing his bat in the lineup.

The ‘Cats gave up four home runs to the Boomers in a 12-7 loss at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Wednesday night, evening the series at a game a piece.

Schaumburg’s Gaige Howard opened the game with a solo homer off Rafi Vazquez. Zach Huffins then singled, and Brett Milazzo launched a two-run shot. Afterward, Chase Dawson singled, stole second, and came around on a double from Blake Grant-Parks to give the Boomers a 4-0 lead.

Tri-City got on the board in the bottom of the first. Jakob Goldfarb walked, swiped second, and went to third on a throwing error from Grant-Parks. Jaxon Hallmark brought in Goldfarb with a single off Kobey Schlotman to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Aaron Altherr made it a two-run ballgame with a solo homer in the third. It was his seventh long ball of the season.

Alec Craig and Will Prater had back-to-back hits for Schaumburg to begin the fourth. Howard drove in Craig with a hit. Huffins reached on a 5-2 fielder’s choice before Millazo knocked in Howard with a double to pull the Boomers ahead, 6-2.

Schaumburg knocked Vazquez out of the game in the fifth. Grant-Parks had a double. Craig reached on an error from Ian Walters, and Grant-Parks went to third. Prater doubled in a run. Huffins lifted a sac fly off Gabriel Jaramillo to bring in Craig and make it an 8-2 affair.

The Boomers went deep a couple of times in the seventh. Quintin Selma laced a solo homer. Howard walked for the second time, and Huffins went yard to extend Schaumburg’s lead to 11-2.

Tri-City responded in the bottom of the seventh. Cale Jones picked up a hit off Cristian Lopez. Afterward, Cito Culver reached on an error from Lopez. Goldfarb walked to load the bases, and Altherr cashed in with a two-run single to trim the deficit to 11-4.

Jones kicked off the rally again in the eighth, working a walk off Dylan Stutsman. Walters singled, and Culver walked to put a runner at each square base. Goldfarb then cleared the bases with a double to make it a 11-7 game.

The Boomers added an insurance run in the ninth. Howard doubled off Aaron Ernst. Huffins singled, and Millazo collected his fourth RBI of the night to put Schaumburg on top, 12-7.

Schlotman (6-3) earned the win. He tossed five frames, giving up two runs on four hits, walking three, and striking out five.

Vazquez (3-2) received the loss. He pitched 4.1 innings, yielding seven runs on 10 hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Tri-City concludes its three-game series against the Boomers tomorrow, Thursday, June 29. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.