ValleyCats brainstorming alternate uses for Joe Bruno Stadium

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association continue their public battle royale, the ValleyCats are stuck waiting on word about their season. In the meantime, the front office is brainstorming alternate ways to utilize Joe Bruno Stadium.

They’ve discussed several options, like opening up for movie nights on the video board, where they’d create 10-foot squares for each family to stay within. They’d use the same strategy for possible fireworks shows. Another possibility is renting the field out for people to take batting practice. They’ve also talked about using their food service and hospitality to become an outdoor dining destination.

“We’re constantly talking about those ideas whether it’s just to bridge the gap of a delayed season, or we have no season at all,” said ValleyCats General Manager Matt Callahan. “Looking creatively to see how we can try to utilize the ballpark, try to connect, stay engaged with our fans, and obviously try to generate some revenue as well.”

The ValleyCats 2020 season is delayed indefinitely.