TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With three weeks left in the Frontier League regular season, the Tri-City ValleyCats continued their push for playoff contention with an 8-0 victory over the Empire State Greys Sunday night.

The old cliché “a win is a win,” holds a lot of truth. But even though the ValleyCats took the first two games of their series with the Greys, they had to come back from deficits in both contests to squeeze out a pair of one-run wins. Not a great look considering Empire State came into the weekend series at 5-70 on the year.

Sunday night, the ValleyCats left no doubt as to who the better team was, excelling at the dish, and in the field.

Already leading 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, rookie catcher Austin Elder stepped up to the plate with the bases juiced, and promptly cleared them with one swing of the bat. Elder’s fourth homerun of the season game Tri-City a 6-0 advantage.

That was more than enough run support for their starting pitcher, Joey Gonzalez, who tossed a complete game shutout – the ValleyCats’ first of the season.

Gonzalez struck out nine, and even took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning. He pushed his record to 8-1 on the season, and improved his earned run average to 3.26, which is good for the fifth-lowest mark in the league.

After two days off, the ValleyCats return to action at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Wednesday to kick off a three-game series with the Ottawa Titans. Wednesday will be a double-header, with the opening pitch for game one set for 4:00 p.m.