TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats have been steadily clawing their way up the Frontier League East standings.

With just four games remaining before the All-Star break, manager Pete Incaviglia likes what he’s seen out of his squad in the first half of the season.

“I mean, obviously we’d love to be in first place,” said Incaviglia. “But we’re right in the thick of things, and right where we need to be. We need to continue to get better as a ball club. I’m very pleased with the way we’re playing. I’m very pleased with the product on the field, and how the guys go about their business and compete every day.”

After posting just an 8-9 record in May, the ValleyCats ramped up their play in June to the tune of a 17-9 mark. And following an 18-4 beatdown of the Empire State Greys at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Wednesday night, they improved their overall record to 28-19.

Tri-City now finds itself just 2.5 games out of first place in the East, and with a new collective confidence.

“We’ve come together as a team the last couple weeks, and…I think we’ve been playing really good baseball,” said middle infielder Cito Culver, who was named to his first Frontier League All-Star game. “Throughout the lineup, we’ve been getting big-time hits when we need ’em, and pitchers have been getting outs when they need them. I think we’re starting to come into our own here.”

As was the case with last year’s squad, the offense has been the catalyst behind the ValleyCats’ recent success. They own the third-best team batting average (.284) in the league, and have slugged the second-most homers (76).

“We know we’ve got a good lineup,” said outfielder Aaron Altherr. “I could see that in spring training. Watching batting practice and live BP as well…(of) all the guys that came in. So, I knew we had a good lineup for sure, and I knew things would click at some point, even with the rough start. But…everything’s starting to fire right now, and we’re playin’ pretty well.”

The offense took two serious blows last week, losing .300 hitter Trey Hair to the Mexican League – who will return in August – and outfielder Carson McCusker, whose contract was purchased by the Minnesota Twins last Wednesday; he was on pace to make a run at the Frontier League triple crown.

And yet Tri-City’s offense hasn’t missed a beat, averaging over eight runs a game in the seven games since their departures.

“Independent ball is a fluid situation, you know?” said Incaviglia. “I mean…you gotta replace holes, and you gotta replace ’em quick. And obviously, you can’t really replace a Carson McCusker, or a Trey Hair. But our guys are doin’ a really good job of keeping it not to be such a big deal moving forward.”

And the ‘Cats have defended their home field well…18-8 at “The Joe,” and they’ve yet to lose a series there; 8-for-8 on the year.

“I mean, everyone likes to play at home,” said Culver. “I think people are comfortable with their routines around here. They get their work in, and on the road, sometimes you don’t get as much cage time, and things of that nature. So, when we’re home, we try to get our work in; it’s been paying off here.”

If Tri-City is to continue its’ surge in the second half of the season, and earn its’ first appearance in the Frontier League playoffs, there’s one area Incaviglia feels still needs to be addressed.

“We need to continue to get better in our starting rotation,” said Incaviglia. “Starting pitcher sets the tone of the game. And if you got a guy that’s goin’ out there, throwing strikes, you know, commanding his pitches, and going right after guys, it sends energy through the entire ballclub. So, if I was to say (what) we need to get better, we need to get better in our starting pitching.”

The ValleyCats will have an opportunity to extend their home series winning streak to nine Thursday night with a rubber match against the Greys. First pitch is slated for 6:30.