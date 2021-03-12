ValleyCats announce start times, fireworks schedule

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Tri-City ValleyCats will begin their season on Thursday, May 27 with an eight game road trip. This is the first season the ValleyCats will be a member of the Frontier League.

The ValleyCats return to “The Joe” for their home opener on Friday, June 4 when they host Les Capitales de Québec. The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 7 p.m. The home opener will also feature the team’s first post-game fireworks show.

The ValleyCats say that the first pitch times for all Friday and Saturday games will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday games will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday games in June 20 will start at a unique time of 3 p.m. Sunday games in July and August will return to their traditional first pitch time of 5 p.m., except for the July 4, which will begin at 6 p.m.

The schedule includes one matinee game as the ValleyCats will take on the New York Boulders at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 29. The team is on the road for Memorial and Labor Days, and all other Mondays will be off-days across the League.

The schedule includes 13 post-game fireworks shows, including three displays in June, four in July, four in August, and two in September. Those dates are as follows:

June 4, 18, 26

July 4, 8, 17, 28

August 6, 14, 19, 29

September 2, 9

The team will play a 96-game schedule, including 48 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

The Frontier League and member teams are actively monitoring travel guidance and capacity restrictions. The League says they are optimistic that the schedule format will remain intact to include cross-border, business-travel to and from Canada beginning in May. More updates will be provided as the season approaches with additional scheduling contingencies explored as needed.

Fireworks dates and start times are subject to change with more promotional information to be released at a later date. The fully updated schedule can be accessed or downloaded online.