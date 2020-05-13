Valencia Fontenelle-Posson commits to Siena

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland’s Valencia Fontenelle-Posson announced her commitment to Siena today.
The guard was one of the top scorers in section two averaging 24 points per game last season. She is the second local standout in as many days to pledge to a local college. Cambridge’s Lilly Phillips committed to UAlbany on Monday.
Fontenelle-Posson said,
“it felt like the right decision Coach Jaques is wonderful conversations were great she just told me I would fit in perfect at Siena and she’s been telling me for a very long time.”