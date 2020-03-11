Update on remaining NYSPHSAA winter championships

Latham, NY – As of 3:22 PM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the following revisions have been made to the upcoming New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s winter State Championships as a result of the coronavirus.

ICE HOCKEY:

At the recommendation of the Commissioner of the Erie County Department of Health, fans will not be permitted to attend the NYSPHSAA Ice Hockey Championships at the LECOM-HarborCenter on March 14-15. Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director, said “this is certainly not the type of championship atmosphere our association strives to provide to our student-athletes and their communities. This decision is being made at the recommendation of the Erie County Department of Health out of an abundance of caution as we address the coronavirus.”

The NYSPHSAA Ice Hockey Championships will be streamed LIVE on the NFHS Network as originally scheduled.

Pre-purchased tickets for this championship event will be fully refunded in the next 24 hours.

BOWLING:

There have been no adjustments to the NYSPHSAA Bowling State Championships. AMF Strike ‘N Spare in Syracuse will host the bowling championships as scheduled. NYSPHSAA staff has received no concerns or communications from the State or local health departments pertaining to mass gatherings in this part of the state.

BASKETBALL:

There have been no major adjustments to the NYSPHSAA Basketball State Championship schedule. The Monroe-Woodbury vs. Ursuline Girls Basketball Class AA sub-regional game scheduled for this evening is being postponed pending official guidance from the NYS Department of Health, Orange County Health Department and Westchester County Department of Health. The NYSPHSAA Executive Director is working with both communities in an effort to have this sub-regional played prior to Saturday, March 14. Other Regional basketball game locations have been revised because of facility availability.

NEXT STEPS:

Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director said, “It continues to be the goal of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to host the Winter Championships with direction from the New York State Department of Health, local county health departments and Governor Cuomo’s office. At this time, we are moving forward with the championships, however the impact of the coronavirus could necessitate revisions to the championship schedule.”