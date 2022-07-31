ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team officially reports Tuesday, August 2.

The Great Danes were picked to finish second-to-last in the preseason Colonial Athletic Association poll after an underwhelming 2-9 season in 2021.

Head coach Greg Gattuso will be addressing the media that day, and a host of players are scheduled to be made available to speak to the media as well.

Some of the players include sophomore linebacker Jackson Ambush, a preseason all-conference team selection, and senior defensive lineman Anthony Lang, who was a preseason all-conference team honorable mention.