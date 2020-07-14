Union won’t participate in fall sports

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Union will not participate in fall sports. The school made the announcement on Monday afternoon citing COVID-19 concerns. Teams will be able to practice in the fall without playing games. Athletes are expected to receive an extra year of eligibility.

The decision did leave open the possibility of playing fall sports in the spring but those conversations were described as preliminary.

Director of Athletics Jim McLaughlin said he took the entire campus into consideration when making the decision,

“I think it just continues to go back to the fact that we’re going to have a set of expectations for our entire campus community that is going to be these face masks, that is going to be distance, limited travel and to compete in field hockey, football, soccer you can’t do that.”

They expect to announce plans on winter and spring athletics seasons by September 15th.