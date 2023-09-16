SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) — The Union football team hadn’t just started 2-0. They outscored their opponents 128-0. They faced a tougher test in their home-opener Friday night against Springfield.

The Garnet Chargers got on the board first in the second quarter on a rushing touchdown by Michael Fiore. Donovan Pacatte ran for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown before the half to give Union a 21-0 lead at the break.

It was more of the same in the second half, as the Garnet Chargers cruised to a 34-7 win. The only touchdown Union surrendered was on a punt return. The Union defense has not yet given up a point in three games this season.

The Garnet Chargers host Montclair State next Saturday at 1:00 PM.