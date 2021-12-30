Union men’s hockey series with UMass postponed
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to health and safety protocols, this weekend’s men’s ice hockey series between Union College and the University of Massachusetts set for December 31 and January 1 at Messa Rink has been postponed.
“In these challenging times, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff members and entire community is our top priority,” said Director of Athletics Jim McLaughlin ’93.
Makeup dates for the games were not immediately announced. Individuals who have purchased tickets through the Union College Ticket Office and UnionAthleticsTickets.com will receive communication regarding credit to a future game or a refund.
