Union men’s hockey series with UMass postponed

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to health and safety protocols, this weekend’s men’s ice hockey series between Union College and the University of Massachusetts set for December 31 and January 1 at Messa Rink has been postponed.

“In these challenging times, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff members and entire community is our top priority,” said Director of Athletics Jim McLaughlin ’93 .

Makeup dates for the games were not immediately announced. Individuals who have purchased tickets through the Union College Ticket Office and UnionAthleticsTickets.com will receive communication regarding credit to a future game or a refund.