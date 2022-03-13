POTSDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Union College men’s hockey team saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion, falling to #17 Clarkson University in overtime, 4-3, Saturday night at Cheel Arena.

First-year Andrew Seaman scored his third goal of the season in the first period while junior Dylan Anhorn scored his second goal in as many nights. Sophomore Tyler Watkins netted his fourth goal of the season, unassisted to tie the game. Juniors Owen Farris and Gabriel Seger , sophomore Nic Petruolo , and first-year Collin Graf all registered assists.

Clarkson got on the board 2:39 into the opening frame. An early penalty by the Dutchmen put them on the penalty kill only 40 seconds into the first period. Lukas Kaelble beat junior Connor Murphy with one second remaining on the penalty to put the Golden Knights up 1-0. Clarkson extended their lead to two at 12:09 of the first period when Michael Underwood beat Murphy stick side with a shot from the slot. Seaman cut Clarkson’s lead to one at 17:04 of the period. Petruolo fired a shot from the top of the right circle that bounced off Jacob Mucitelli’s pads. Farris attempted a shot from in front off the rebound, but it was Seaman who picked up Farris’ rebound to make it 2-1.

Anhorn tied it up at 4:53 of the second period. Graf took a shot from the left point that bounced off of Mucitelli and into the air. Anhorn came up with the rebound and tapped it into a wide-open net. Clarkson took a 3-2 lead at 17:35 of the second stanza when Tommy Pasanen’s shot from the right circle beat Murphy stick side.

Watkins scored the lone goal in the third period. After a scramble for puck to Mucitelli’s right, the puck squirted free and onto Watkins’ stick. The sophomore sent a one-timer from the right circle into the corner of the net.

Kaelble scored the game-winner at 3:14 of the overtime period to send Clarkson to Lake Placid for the ECAC Hockey semifinals.

Murphy made 31 saves in the loss while Mucitelli stopped 25 shots.