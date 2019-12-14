Union men’s hockey gains momentum heading into holiday break

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Union men’s hockey team scored three straight goals, and held on to pull off the 3-2 win over Merrimack. It was the fifth win of the season for the Dutchmen (5-12), who have won three of their last four games.

Anthony Rinaldi and Chaz Smedsrud both scored a goal and added an assist in the win.

The victory generated some momentum and positive vibes heading into holiday break. The Dutchmen have the next seven days off before practice resumes. Union will head to Vermont to play the final two games of 2019.