Union hockey coach gives team a midseason grade

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – The Union men’s hockey team is on holiday break for a week, but before they left some members were asked to grade the team’s performance for the first half of the season.

The two players were hesitant to hand out a letter grade. Both Josh Kosack and Sean Harrington were more comfortable giving the Dutchmen an “incomplete” because of the progress they’ve seen throughout the season.

Head Coach Rick Bennett played along with the game, though. After careful consideration, he doled out a “C”. Average. For a team that’s 5-12, that’s a generous assessment, but Bennett explained his reasoning.

“You might think it’s a D or an F, but I think through everything that these guys have had to battle – I’m talking from the summer on – they’ve done a real good job,” he said. “They’ve limited drama, no one’s gotten into any trouble… and that’s a positive to me. That shows me these guys want to be student athletes, and are serious about what they’re doing.”

Bennett said the players’ grade point averages overall were “excellent” this term.

“There’s a lot of positives to build on,” he concluded.

The Dutchmen will return to the ice on campus Monday, Dec. 23. to prepare for a tournament at Vermont the following weekend.