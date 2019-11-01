Union hockey carries confidence into weekend series

The Union hockey team got a jolt of confidence with its first win over the weekend. The Dutchmen now have an opportunity to put its first win streak together, as it faces a weekend series at Canisius (0-3). The Golden Griffens have been outscored 20-3 this season, but the past doesn’t necessarily dictate the future.

Union head coach Rick Bennett said, “I haven’t sensed any overconfidence, nor should we. I don’t know if we should be ordering the convertibles just yet at 1-7. So we’ve got a lot of work to do here to get better.” Bennett added that Union plays better when it operates with speed.

