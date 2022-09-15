SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Among the many highlights from Union College football’s week two 76-7 victory over Worcester State University was a 70-yard touchdown reception for senior wide receiver Andre Ross Jr., who became the program’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns Saturday.

The score came with 10:02 to play in the second quarter, and was the 35th touchdown haul of Ross Jr.’s career.

That touchdown also contributed to a 54-point first-half performance from the Dutchmen offense; the 76 total points Union scored in the game marked the most the team has scored in a game since 1894.

The Dutchmen have put up video game-like numbers through their first two contests of the season, averaging 59.0 points per game – a mark good for the sixth-highest scoring offense in division three football.

For Ross Jr., he knew coming into the season the milestone was well in reach. But in the throws of competition, it took a second for the realization to kick in.

“I’m not gonna lie, like, I…I did know like during the summer (about the record), but, like, with all the, the gameday…hype in my head, I completely forgot,” said Ross Jr. “So when I scored, and like, I heard it, I’m like, “Oh, I ain’t know I was like one touchdown away.” It was actually kind of shocking. It wasn’t necessarily one of my goals, just because my goal is to perform. But it definitely was a great achievement for me.”

Ross and the Dutchmen will look to keep their momentum going Saturday on the road against Springfield College.