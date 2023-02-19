HANOVER, N.H. (NEWS10) — In a tightly contested game, the Union College men’s hockey team was defeated by Dartmouth College, 1-0, Saturday night at Thompson Arena.

Union (13-17-2, 7-12-1 ECAC Hockey) is currently tied for eighth place in the conference standings with Rensselaer, but the Engineers hold the tiebreaker.

The visitors were a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-1 on the player advantage. Shots were tied at 25 apiece.

Union generated plenty of chances in the first period, including several opportunities on a 5-on-3. The visitors outshot Dartmouth 11-to-4 in the opening stanza.

Mark Gallant broke through at 1:57 of the second period for the eventual game-winner. Gallant intercepted a pass along the left-wing wall and skated into the slot, firing a shot over senior Connor Murphy . Union had several scoring opportunities, including a pair of breakaway chances by senior Christian Sanda and junior Ben Tupker .

Union tallied six shots on goal in the final frame, but Dartmouth netminder Cooper Black hung on to preserve the shutout.

Murphy made 24 saves in the loss while Black stopped all 25 shots.

Union returns home for the final weekend of the regular season with a game against #1 Quinnipiac University. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Messa Rink.