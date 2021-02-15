Union athletes start petition to play spring sports

LOUNDOVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a slow start that saw the Siena Women's Basketball team down 20-2 in the first quarter, the team would fight back to within six points before falling to the Marist Red Foxes by a final score of 60-44 on Sunday afternoon at the UHY Center. Sophomore Ashley Williamson would step up for the Saints, scoring a season-high 15 points which saw three connections from long distance. Junior Tobulayefa Watts would score 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field with four rebounds and a block. Senior captain Marilena Gerostergiou would add seven rebounds and two assists in the game. The Saints held Marist to just five points off of turnovers on the afternoon. Marist was led by a 14 point showing from junior Sarah Barcello and a 13 point showing from senior Willow Duffell. Duffell added 12 rebounds to complete a double-double, while Trinasia Kennedy chipped in with four assists and four steals which were all game-highs. The Red Foxes finished the game shooting 40 percent from the field. After a bucket from Watts to open the scoring for the Saints in the first minute, Marist scored 18 unanswered over the final nine minutes of the first quarter to take an early 20-2 lead. Watts would break the streak with a basket at the 9:10 mark in the second quarter for Siena's second bucket of the day. The Saints would find their groove in the second quarter, outscoring the Saints 18-14 in the frame as Williamson and Peterson would make connections from downtown. The Saints would carry an 11-0 run into the third, ending with a 13-3 run. With 4:13 to play in the third, Williamson hit yet another three-pointer to cut the Marist lead to just six points to bring the Saints within striking distance. However, Marist would extend their lead to 10 by the end of the third. put up their own 13-3 run down the stretch in the fourth. Junior Amari Anthony would open the fourth quarter with a three to cut the lead back to just seven for Marist, but from there the Red Foxes opened up their lead down the stretch and carried it through the final buzzer. The Saints will return to action this Wednesday, February 17 when they head to Hamden to take on Quinnipiac. Opening tip for the single-game matchup is set for 1 PM.