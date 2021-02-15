Union athletes start petition to play spring sports

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Union senior tennis players are doing all they can to make sure a spring sports season happens this year. Max and Austin Egna started a petition asking Union to let them play this spring.
On Monday night the petition had more than 600 signatures. Their mother Lauren is hoping their voices will be heard,
“look I said to my boys, I said we may not get anything done with the petition, but we will die trying, we will do everything we can to try to make this happen.”
There is no official word yet from Union, an athletic department spokesman said the college is exploring every opportunity to play spring sports this year. The Liberty League, in which Union, RPI, and Skidmore all compete, plans to make an announcement by March 1st.