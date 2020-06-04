Undercuffler trying to build chemistry during pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CoVID-19 and building chemistry is like oil and water for college football. They just don’t mix, which has made for an interesting offseason for UAlbany’s Jeff Undercuffler.

The quarterback broke several passing records last year, but his top two receivers graduated. Juwan Green was a second-team All-American. He and Jerah Reeves combined to score 24 touchdowns on 159 receptions for 2,344 yards. Without spring football, the sophomore signal caller lost a chance to build chemistry with some young, rising receivers. So he’s doing what he can to stay connected from his home in New Jersey.

“There’s about three or four guys that I like to schedule stuff up with and I like to throw routs with them so I can keep in contact with them,” Undercuffler explained. “But chemistry in football is probably the biggest thing, so that’s definitely a challenge for me.”

Undercuffler said he’s excited to have Dev Holmes back on the team. The two have had a good relationship, and have built chemistry since they stepped on campus together two years ago. With a few transfers joining the receiving room, the quarterback is also less concerned about getting true freshmen caught up.