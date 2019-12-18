Undercuffler named a HERO Sports FCS Freshman All-American

ALBANY, N.Y. – Another day, another All-American for the UAlbany football team. Jeff Undercuffler was named a HERO Sports FCS First-Team Freshman All-American.

The quarterback broke the FCS freshman record with 41 touchdown passes. He also threw for a program-record 3,543 yards in his rookie campaign, and only tossed 10 interceptions.

His favorite target, wide receiver Juwan Green, along with teammate Eli Mencer, already HERO Sports All-Americans, earned the same recognition by the Associated Press. Green was named to the AP’s first team, while Mencer was a second-team selection.

