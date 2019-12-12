Undercuffler finishes second for Jerry Rice Award

ALBANY, N.Y. – UAlbany quarterback Jeff Undercuffler finished second for the STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award, the organization announced Wednesday. The Rice Award is given annually to the best player in the Football Championship Subdivision. Undercuffler was one of 20 finalists this season.

The New Jersey native led the nation and broke the FCS freshman quarterback record with 41 touchdown passes, but finished second in the voting to North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, who took home the award with 691 points and 116 first-place votes. Undercuffler pulled in 14 first-place votes among a total of 395 points.

Undercuffler engineered the Great Danes’ greatest single season for a quarterback in program history, setting program records in touchdown passes and passing yards (3,543). He led UAlbany to its first-ever FCS playoff victory, tossing a single-game record six touchdown passes in a blowout of Central Connecticut State at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium.

A national panel of 156 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries voted on the Jerry Rice Award following the regular season. Voters selected a Top 5 on their ballot.