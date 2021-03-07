UA’s season comes to end in America East semifnals

by: UAlbany Athletics

Score: #1 Maine 67, #4 UAlbany 47

Location: Memorial Gym in Orono, ME

Records: UAlbany (7-11, 5-7) | Maine (17-2, 13-2)

Short Story: #4 UAlbany falls at #1 Maine 67-47 in the America East Semifinals, despite double-digit points from Ellen HahneKyara Frames and Kayla Cooper.

Key Stats

  • Ellen Hahne scored 15 points on 2-3 shooting from three and added four rebounds
  • Kyara Frames had 12 points on 75 percent shooting from three, with five rebounds and two steals
  • Maine’s Blanca Millan had a game-high 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists
  • The Black Bears recorded 27 field goals and had assists on 22 of them
  • Maine shot 11-19 from three and UAlbany shot 6-12
  • UAlbany allowed just two free-throws against in the game as they committed just six personal fouls

Coach Mullen: “We started out strong defensively and then they started to get some confidence. When Maine is going to shoot around 60 percent from three, you know it’s going to be a long day. Credit to them, they have such a balanced attack both inside and out. All in all, to be at this point with this team, I am so proud of our effort. I know our players are not happy ending the season on a loss but I’m proud of how they competed and fought through adversity all year.”

How it Happened

  • UAlbany started the game strong, as the Great Danes took a 7-2 lead halfway through the first quarter. After UAlbany and Maine traded three-pointers, the Black Bears went on a seven minute, 16-0 run that spanned from 3:37 in the first until 6:22 in the second. The run gave Maine a 21-10 lead. 
  • UAlbany responded with eight-straight points in just one-and-a-half minutes that cut Maine’s lead to 21-18. In the final three minutes of the half, Maine scored the last seven minutes of the half and took a 28-18 lead.
  • In the third quarter, Maine slowly improved its lead by outscoring UAlbany 12-8 through the first five minutes and held a 40-26 advantage. 
  • The Black Bears outscored the Great Danes 12-5 in the final half of the third quarter and staked to a 52-31 lead after three quarters. 
  • Kayla Cooper hit one free throw to start the fourth quarter before Maine rattled off 10-straight points and took a 30-point lead, 62-32, with 6:47 remaining in the game. 
  • UAlbany finished the game on a 10-5 run but the damage was already done as the Great Danes fell 67-47 to Maine.

Next: UAlbany’s 2020-21 season is finished with the semifinal loss. #1 Maine will host #2 Stony Brook in the America East Finals on March 12 at 5:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

