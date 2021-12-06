UAlbany’s Will Amica to have surgery, miss remainder of the season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany head coach Dwayne Killings announced Monday sophomore guard Will Amica will require surgery on a torn labrum in his hip. Amica will miss the remainder of the season.

Amica has had trouble staying on the court early in his career as a Great Dane, playing only one game his freshman year. Despite the setback, Amica is fueled by his desire to return to the floor. “I mean, anything to get back on the court,” said Amica. “I just want to play basketball. I feel like at this point, if that’s what’s going to help me get better, and I need it, it is what it is. I just got to trust the process, keep working, and all these problems, like you said adversity, it will really help me be a stronger person in the end.”

Killings says Amica’s positive attitude will help him during his recovery and beyond. “When I called him to be honest with you he just said, ‘I just want to be healthy so I can get out there, and I think I can really help the team,’ and I agree with him,” said Killings. “He’s got a great personality, like it’s contagious when he’s out there and he’s fast and exciting, and he smiles. He loves playing. He loves his teammates. The positive part of him is what really excites me in both his ability to impact our team, how he plays, but who he is.”

Amica is scheduled to have the surgery this week, with a six month recovery timetable. UAlbany will travel to take on Yale Tuesday at 7:00 PM.