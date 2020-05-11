County Tracking Graphs

UAlbany’s Mullen juggling responsibilities as mom and coach

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After finishing the 2019-20 season at 9-21, UAlbany women’s basketball head coach Colleen Mullen is trying to right the ship. She’s also learning how to juggle her responsibilities as both a mom and a coach during a global pandemic.

Mullen is a mother to three children. Her daughter is almost five, while her twin boys are nearly three. She admitted the adjustment to working from home has been a wild one, and finding a quiet spot to make calls can be challenging. However, spending more time with her family — especially after a year she was on the road frequently recruiting — has also been awesome.

“I’m starting to get used to the mom, the work, the mom, the work. Because before, I would be mom in the morning, I would work, work, work, and then I’d be mom at night. So now I’m flipping that hat a little bit more,” Mullen explained.

