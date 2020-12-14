UAlbany’s Jarren Williams makes NFL debut

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (NEWS10) —
Former University at Albany football player Jarren Williams made his NFL debut Sunday for the New York Giants in their game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Willams was promoted to the New York Giants’ active roster from the practice squad ahead of the Giants’ game on Sunday against Arizona. Williams recorded one tackle in the game, on special teams during the Giants’ kickoff to start the second half.
Williams signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Cardinals in April, and joined the Giants’ roster for training camp over the summer. Williams, who was one of three Great Danes this year to sign undrafted free agent deals with an NFL team, ultimately signed with the Giants to be a member of their practice squad.
The New York Giants have a unique connection with university, having held training camp on UAlbany’s campus from 1996 through 2012. At the time of his signing, Williams was the first Great Dane signed by the Giants since Rashad Barksdale in 2008.
Williams, a defensive back from Lewis Center, Ohio, appeared in 12 games for UAlbany in 2019, recording 46 tackles and one forced fumble. He returned his lone interception of the year 63 yards for a touchdown against Bryant.
The last Great Dane with a regular season appearance in the NFL was tight end Brian Parker, who made his debut on November 1, 2015 for the Kansas City Chiefs.