UAlbany’s Jarren Williams makes NFL debut

Score: UAlbany 71, Seton Hall 66 Location: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, N.J. Records: UAlbany (1-1); Seton Hall (2-1) Short Story: UAlbany women's basketball steps up against Seton Hall, an opponent scheduled late Friday, knocking off the Pirates 71-66 to clinch their first win of the season behind another double-double from Ellen Hahn and late-game heroics from Kyara Frames. Key Stats

Coach Mullen: "I'm so proud of the way we executed the game plan. They did everything we asked them to do and they played with such toughness and played such good team basketball. We had 19 assists and shot 10-10 from the free throw line. Even when Seton Hall went on their runs, we answered and didn't let them build momentum. We were always able to get that stop we needed and limit them to one possession. We put two halves together and were able to finish the game. To turn around on a one-day prep where you can barely practice after a learning experience at Hofstra, the adjustments our players made was incredible and I couldn't be more proud." "The toughness of Helene, Ellen, and Kyara was so impressive today. Helene had an unbelievable game. She had the hot hand and we kept finding her. And you have to credit the unselfish play of Ellen, who also had a hot hand but kept finding Helene. And Kyara was setting up her defense to set up shots for whomever was hot, and everyone performed their role admirably. Bringing all of that together we held Seton Hall to 35 points under their season average today." How it Happened