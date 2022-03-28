Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the same day UAlbany confirmed an investigation into it’s men’s basketball program, the Great Danes also lost their leading scorer. Jamel Horton has entered the transfer portal.

The 6’4 guard averaged 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game this season as a regular starter for UAlbany. He earned a spot on the All-Conference Second Team.

The reigning America East Defensive Player of the Year is set to graduate this spring. He has one year left of eligibility.