UAlbany’s Gattuso and Undercuffler win major conference awards

The No. 25 UAlbany football team received two major awards to cap off a regular season that exceeded expectations. Jeff Undercuffler was tabbed the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year and Greg Gattuso was selected as the 2019 Coach of the Year.

In addition, UAlbany garnered six All-CAA selections, including a program-high three on the First Team, consisting of Karl Mofor (RB) and Juwan Green (WR) on offense, and Eli Mencer (DL) on defense.

Levi Metheny (LB) earned Second Team accolades while LJ Wesneski (TE) and Sean Kennedy (OL) were named to the Third Team.

Undercuffler ranks second in the FCS with a school-record 33 touchdown passes. So far this season, the quarterback has completed 225-of-397 passes for a program-record 2,966 yards and has been picked off just seven times. He was left off the all-conference teams.

Gattuso disagreed with the decision, saying, “I thought he should have been in the top three, I really do.”

Picked to finish 12th in the league’s preseason poll, Gattuso guided UAlbany to a best‐ever second‐place finish in the CAA with a 6‐2 mark. The Great Danes went 8‐4 overall, earned a berth in the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2011, and were ranked No. 25 in the final regular‐season STATS FCS Top 25 poll.