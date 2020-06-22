UAlbany’s Brown on balancing fatherhood and coaching

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Will Brown has been a college basketball coach for a quarter century, and is entering his 20th season at the helm of the UAlbany men’s basketball program. In that role, the hours are long, the travel is frequent, and balancing the job with fatherhood is challenging.

“My older son graduating from high school is really making me think about how good of a job I did with him,” Brown shared. “I have another guy who’s only 10. What would I like to do better? How can maybe I spend more time with my younger guy?”

Brown said he would value this Father’s Day even more because he’s not sure how much longer he’ll have both of his sons, Jackson and Landon, under the same roof for the special day.

You can listen to Brown’s full answer below.