Syracuse, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ava Poupard records a hat trick to lead the Great Danes’ big second half against the fourth-ranked Orange.



Key Stats

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “I’m really proud with our effort today against a talented Syracuse team. I love our team’s fight and never-give-up mentality, coming out strong in the third quarter to put together an impressive three minutes to finish the game. We were so proud to see how fast and aggressively the team played, and we’ll look to keep that momentum going into our upcoming games.”



How it Happened

Syracuse opened the game on a 7-0 run, first scoring just 59 seconds after the opening draw. Syracuse did not score again until the 8:42 mark, reminiscent of the 2021 meeting between the teams during which UAlbany did not allow a goal for the first nine minutes of the game.

Ava Poupard put UAlbany on the board with one second remaining in the first quarter off a setup from Katie Pascale to end Syracuse's opening run. The Orange responded by scoring the first five goals of the second quarter to take a 12-1 lead with 5:07 remaining before halftime.

Ivy Santana scored on a woman-up possession with 2:15 remaining in the quarter to cut the Syracuse deficit to 10 at the break. Santana's score spurred a 4-0 run for the Great Danes through the early part of the third quarter.

UAlbany scored the first three goals after halftime, cutting their deficit to 12-6 with 11:59 remaining. It took the Great Danes just 96 seconds to match their first-half scoring output, and another 87 seconds to exceed it.

Syracuse scored the next two before Sarah Falk scored with 10:00 left in the third to keep the Great Danes within eight. The Orange closed the third scoring the period's final two goals to go up 16-6.

UAlbany scored two-straight to open the fourth quarter to close back within eight. A single goal from Syracuse interrupted a 5-1 run for the Great Danes in the final quarter, to bring the final score to 17-11. Syracuse added one final tally with just over a minute remaining to clinch an 18-11 victory.

Game Notes

Ava Poupard's first goal of the game, with one second remaining in the first quarter, was UAlbany's first goal in the first half against Syracuse since their meeting in 2019.

Binghamton's defeat at the hands of #6 Stony Brook on Tuesday clinched hosting privileges for UAlbany for the 2022 America East Tournament. UAlbany last hosted in 2012, with Stony Brook hosting each subsequent tournament until this season.

Tuesday’s game featured four of top-five scorers in Syracuse history: UAlbany head coach Katie Thomson , Syracuse head coach Kayla Treanor, Syracuse midfielder Emily Hawryschuk, and ACCNX analyst Alyssa Cometti Murray. Hawryschuk surpassed Treanor’s all-time program goals record during the game.

Next: UAlbany closes the 2022 regular season with two-straight games at home, starting April 23 against UMass Lowell.