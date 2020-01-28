BOSTON – The University at Albany women’s lacrosse team has been picked second in the America East Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the conference announced Tuesday.
UAlbany has now been picked second in the preseason poll for the eighth-straight season since being tabbed as the favorite in the 2012 poll.
“Our program is looking forward to a competitive America East conference schedule this spring,” said head coach Katie Rowan Thomson. “Right now, our focus is on preparing for our opener in just a few weeks and the team is working hard to get better each day. Practices have been quite energized and we are enjoying every opportunity we have to play together.”
UAlbany drew 42 points and one first-place vote. Defending champion Stony Brook claimed the top spot, unanimously, for the eighth-straight year, bringing in 49 points and the maximum seven first-place votes.
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
The Great Danes’ 2019 semifinal opponent New Hampshire was picked third, drawing 35 points, and UMBC was picked fourth with 28 points. Narrowly trailing the Retrievers was Vermont in fifth with 26 points.
UAlbany returns 32 players from last year’s squad, including all 13 America East All-Conference selections from last season. Among the returners are 2019 America East Offensive Player of the Year Madison Conway, and 2019 America East Rookie of the Year Hailey Carroll, as well as the program’s career assists record-holder Sam Tortora, and further All-Conference First Team selections Imani Hedgeman, Jordyn Marr, and Kyla Zapolski.
Last year, for the ninth-straight season, UAlbany advanced to the America East title game. The Danes finished 11-7 overall, including 6-1 in-conference.
The Great Danes open the season at #4 Syracuse on Saturday, February 15, and host their home opener on Saturday, March 7 against Canisius.
UAlbany women’s lacrosse picked as the America East preseason runner-up
BOSTON – The University at Albany women’s lacrosse team has been picked second in the America East Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the conference announced Tuesday.