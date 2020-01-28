UAlbany women’s lacrosse picked as the America East preseason runner-up

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello has officially announced the addition of University of Rhode Island sophomore transfer Dana Tate, Jr. The 6-7, 230-pound forward from Boston appeared in 41 games over parts of two seasons at URI, averaging 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds spanning 16.6 minutes per contest.

Tate will sit out the remainder of the 2019-20 season and first semester of the 2020-21 school year per NCAA transfer regulations. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

"Dana is a hard-working, skilled forward who can play multiple positions," said Maciariello. "He has a soft touch and can stretch the defense. Dana can put the ball on the floor and can also play the front line. We will count on him to make an immediate impact."

Tate saw action in Rhode Island's first eight games earlier this season, averaging 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds over 19.5 minutes of action. He scored a season-high nine points in 21 minutes on Nov. 15 vs. Alabama.

Tate played in all 33 games during his freshman season for the Rams, averaging 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.7 minutes. He scored a season-high 15 points in just 18 minutes vs. Middle Tennessee, and tallied 12 points on 5-6 shooting in URI's upset victory over top-seed VCU in the Atlantic 10 Semifinals.

Rated a four-star recruit by ESPN coming out of high school, Tate played for MacDuffie School under the direction of Jacque Rivera. A team captain, he played his AAU basketball for coach Todd Quarles for Expressions Elite of the EYBL circuit.

The current Saints return to action Friday when they travel to four-time defending MAAC Tournament Champion Iona for a 7 p.m. tilt.