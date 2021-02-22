UAlbany women’s basketball falls to Stony Brook in return

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — In its first game back in two weeks, the UAlbany women’s basketball team fell at Stony Brook 58-46. In a game of runs, the Great Danes stormed back from a 13-point third-quarter deficit to take the lead, but the Seawolves scored 15 of the last 17 points in the game.

“Overall I am so proud of the team. After numerous pauses and having to go on the road, after three days of practice, and to play Stony Brook the way we did, I think it shows the character and resilience of this team,” said UAlbany head coach Colleen Mullen. “In the second and fourth quarter we were fatigued, but we battled and competed. Kayla Cooper came in and gave us a huge spark off the bench and Helene Haegerstrand had a nice game for us. We did a good job getting stops, but we are going to need a higher level of execution in the game tomorrow.”

Haegerstrand was the only Dane in double figures, posting 16 points on 6-8 shooting.

UAlbany and Stony Brook will wrap up the regular season tomorrow at 3 p.m. The Great Danes have already locked up the No. 4 seed in the America East Tournament.



