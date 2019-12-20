UAlbany women’s basketball falls at Bryant, 68-55

HACKENSACK, N.J. - The Siena Saints hit the road for the final time in 2019, as they took the court against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Thursday night. Closing out their non-conference schedule, the Saints fell to the Knights by a final score of 67-58.

The Saints were led by a 15-point showing from Sabrina Piper, as freshman Ashley Williamson scored a career-high 14 points. Junior Rayshel Brown scored 12 points, and freshman Julia Hauer grabbed eight rebounds and dished five assists. As a team, the Saints scooped a season-high 16 steals.

Lauren Francillon led Fairleigh Dickinson with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Madison Stanley fell just a point short of a double-double, finishing with 9 points and 10 rebounds. Maria Roters tossed in 15 points, including a 3-for-3 showing from distance, and Lindsey Mack added 11 points. As a team, the Knights scored 10 times from long distance, scoring at a 40 percent clip.

The first half would be one of the best offensive outputs in the first two quarters by the Saints all season, as they shot 40 percent from the field. However, the Knights collected 23 rebounds in the first half, including eight on the offensive glass translating to 14 second chance points. Despite being just one possession away from the lead on multiple occasions in the half, the Saints couldn't get over the hump as Fairleigh Dickinson held a 36-28 lead at the midway point.

The Knights came out firing with a trio of three pointers to highlight an 11-point lead for Fairleigh Dickinson at the halfway point in the third quarter. Then the Saints would lock down and force the Knights scoreless for a period of 7:49, putting up a 17-2 run and taking a 53-51 lead with 5:21 to play in the game. However, the Knights would take back the lead. The Saints would have multiple opportunities to tie the game, but the Knights would finish the game on a 7-0 run over the final 1:51 as they closed out the game at the free throw line.

Siena returns to the floor after the new year on Thursday, Jan. 2 when the Green and Gold open MAAC play. They open with the Fairfield Stags in Loudonville, with tip-off coming at 7 p.m.