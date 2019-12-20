UAlbany women’s basketball falls at Bryant, 68-55

by: UAlbany Athletics

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – The University at Albany women’s basketball team dropped its third straight game after a fourth quarter surge by Bryant Friday afternoon, falling by a score of 68-55.

The Bulldogs got off to a quick 2-0 lead in the first, but Frames responded right away with a jumper to even the game up at two. The teams went back and forth until Bryant hit back-to-back three pointers to stretch their lead to 10-5 with 4:35 remaining. Each team added a free throw, and then UAlbany went on a 5-0 run to tie the game at 11 highlighted by a Frames three-pointer with 58 seconds left. 

UAlbany took a five-point lead early in the second quarter after a layup by Khepera Stokes and another Frames three-pointer making it 16-11. The Great Danes continued a 8-3 run extending their lead to 19-14 with 3:30 remaining. Bryant continued to keep the game close, converting on two quick free throws and a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 19-16 with 2:47 remaining. Six straight points by Kantzy and a three-pointer by Conroy extended the UAlbany lead, eventually giving the Great Danes a 29-22 advantage at halftime. 

Frames continued her stellar three-point shooting in the third, extending the Great Danes lead to 32-22. Bryant kept the score close with an 8-0 run to cut the UAlbany lead to 32-30 with 5:15 remaining.  Frames kept the Great Danes in front 35-30 with another three-pointer, but back-to-back layups by the Bulldogs tied the game up at 35 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs regained the lead within the first minute of the fourth quarter, 36-35 after converting on a free throw attempt. The two teams traded points through seven minutes until Bryant hit five straight points, led by a three pointer to give the team a 60-55 advantage. The Bulldogs finished the game on an 8-0 run, and scored 33 points in the quarter to hold on for the win.

